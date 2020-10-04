Miami-Dade Schools Prepare for First Wave of Students to Return to Classrooms Monday

As Miami-Dade schools prepare for the first wave of students to return to physical classrooms Monday, many teachers and parents are raising concerns on how ready schools are.

Priscilla Roche, a teacher at Shenandoah Middle School, says she's prepared but nervous.

"Well whether I’m ready or not, gonna have to be ready so I’m very nervous and scared but I’m having faith and just gonna do the best I can,” Roche said.

Roche teaches sixth grade, and she’s also a mom. Her daughter goes back to Kenwood K8 on Wednesday.

“I am nervous as a teacher, I think I’m also nervous as a mother because I cannot be there to make sure my daughter wears her mask and doesn’t hug other students,” Roche said.

This is the last weekend before public schools reopen in Miami-Dade County. Friday was a mandatory teacher planning day, so every school was a beehive of activity with staff working to get the buildings ready.

“It’s absolutely gonna be a challenge,” said Stevie Peacock, a teacher coach at Madison Middle School.

Peacock showed us some of the preps at her school and like other teachers, she’s worried about the unknown. No one knows if the social distancing rules and other measures will be strictly enforced and followed.

“I think physically, yes, the school is ready, it’s just, there’s only so much you can do, right?” Peacock said.

The experts say the key to preventing outbreaks in schools is enforcing the rules.

“A surge is preventable based on our behavior, if we can keep people understanding how critical it is to use the mask and use them consistently and properly, we’ll escape a problem,” said Dr. Aileen Marty of FIU.

Dr. Marty says she is worried about whether the HVAC systems in older buildings are up to speed for the pandemic era. The school district says every school house will be ready with COVID19-prevention measures before kids come back.

Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st graders and ESE students can come back on Monday if they chose that option. The other grades will begin coming back based on a staggered schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 7th: Grades 2-6 and 9-10

Friday, Oct. 9th: Grades 7-8 and 11-12

Some other changes that have been made include:

All high school schedules will revert to a 7 a.m. starting time as of Wednesday, Oct. 7th for both the Schoolhouse model and remote learners

Parents should receive a notification card in the mail to serve as a reminder of which model they selected; students should bring these cards with them in order to physically enter their school on their assigned return date

Some exceptions will be made for parents who wish to change their selection; if interested, they should reach out directly to the school

Parents are also asked to conduct a daily health screening of their children, as outlined in the District’s reopening guide, prior to sending them to school.

Monday's start date was decided by the school district after a letter was sent by Florida's Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran the week prior. In the letter, Corcoran said Miami-Dade and Broward County schools would have to reopen Oct. 5 or risk losing funding.

Originally, both counties' school boards had voted on a staggered reopening schedule that was set to start on Wednesday, Oct. 14th.