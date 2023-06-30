Miami-Dade woman arrested on murder charge in 2019 shooting of husband

More than four years after a woman shot and killed her husband in their southwest Miami-Dade condo, police have arrested and charged her with murder in his death.

Aimee Martinez, 35, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in the March 10, 2019 killing of husband Osmanny Montano, records showed.

Montano, 34, had been found shot in the neck and chest in the couple's condo in the 4700 block of Southwest 67th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Corrections Aimee Martinez

According to an arrest warrant, Martinez, who was 31 at the time, had called 911 and said she'd shot her husband during a confrontation.

Martinez told investigators Montano had started screaming at her and threw keys at her so she went and got the firearm, the warrant said.

She said they got into a "tussle" and he attacked her, so she shot him while he was on top of her, the warrant said.

Martinez said after she shot him once, he got up and came at her again so she shot him a second time, the warrant said.

Martinez's 2-year-old son was in the room when the shooting happened, the warrant said.

Fire rescue workers evaluated Martinez at the scene and found she had no visible injuries, according to the warrant.

Osmanny Montano

Martinez was questioned after the shooting but released that night.

Homicide detectives continued to investigate, and a firearms analyst later determined that a pillow had been folded over the gun at the time of the shooting, the warrant said.

Other issues also led detectives to not believe Martinez's story, including the location of blood in the room, the trajectories of the gunshots, and lack of gunshot residue near Montano's wounds, the warrant said.

"The subject's statement, in which she claims she shot the victim while he was on top of her attempting to gain control of her firearm is completely refuted by the physical evidence," the warrant said.

Martinez was being held without bond Friday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.