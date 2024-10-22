Miami holiday staple Santa's Enchanted Forest will be closed this year

After 40 years of bringing a bit of the North Pole to South Florida, Santa's Enchanted Forest has announced they will not be opening for 2024.

The Miami holiday staple made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

"Santa's Enchanted Forest will be closed for the 2024 season as we reflect on four magical decades of cherished memories and plans for the future," the post read. "As a beloved South Florida tradition, we have been honored to be part of countless family celebrations, filling the air with twinkling lights, laughter, and holiday spirit."

The Christmas attraction spent decades at Tropical Park before the county refused to renew their lease in 2020. They then moved to Medley.

A competing attraction, Christmas Wonderland, opened at Tropical Park in 2023, leading to a lawsuit by Santa's Enchanted Forest.

Santa's Enchanted Forest thanked patrons in their Instagram post.

"While we won't be welcoming visitors this year, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to you for being an integral part of our journey. Your support has been the true magic behind our story," the post read. "As you celebrate the holidays this season, we hope you’ll carry with you the warmth of the memories we've created together. Wishing you and your loved ones abundant joy, love, and the special wonder that this time of year brings."