Miami man arrested in roommate's killing facing murder charge

A Miami man arrested after his roommate was found dead in their apartment last week is now facing a murder charge.

Brandon Carlos Grant, 36, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the Friday incident, records showed.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at an apartment building on Northwest 77th Street near Northwest 1st Avenue.

According to an arrest report, when officers responded they found Grant laying on the sidewalk with blood on his hoodie.

Miami-Dade Corrections Brandon Carlos Grant

Grant said he couldn't breathe and asked for water, and was taken to a local hospital, the report said.

When officers entered Grant's apartment, they found his roommate unresponsive with what appeared to be blunt force trauma on his face, the report said.

The roommate, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grant was later interviewed by detectives and said he and his roommate started arguing while they were both laying in their beds in the same room, the report said.

Most of the rest of the report was redacted.

Grant was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.