Miami Mayor Delivers Update Tropical Storm Eta Impacts in South Florida

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is expected to hold a press conference Monday morning to address Tropical Storm Eta and the impact it has had on the region.

Suarez will be joined by City Commissioner Manolo Reyes, Vice Chairman Ken Russell and City Manager Art Noriega.

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday night with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Beaches and coronavirus testing sites were closed, public transportation shut down and some evacuations in place after Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys, bringing heavy rains to already flooded city streets.

Eta hit land late Sunday on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida. The system's slow speed and heavy rains posed and enormous threat to South Florida, an area already drenched from more than 14 inches of rain last month. Eta could dump an additional 6 to 12 inches, forecasters said.

“In some areas, the water isn’t pumping out as fast as it’s coming in,” warned Miami Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he was in frequent contact with county water officials about the struggle to drain the flooded waters, which has stalled vehicles, whitewashed some intersections and even crept into some homes.

On Sunday night, authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded to a report of a car that had driven into a canal. Photos taken by fire units on the scene about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Miami showed rescuers searching high waters near a parking lot.

Firefighters pulled one person from a car and took the patient to a hospital in critical condition, according to a statement from Lauderhill Fire.