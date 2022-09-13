Miami Police Seek Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Woman at Bus Stop

Miami Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at a bus stop last month.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest 18th Road.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video getting out of a dark-colored 4-door truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, and approaching the victim on foot.

The victim told detectives she was sleeping on a bus bench when she was startled by the man who was standing over her and had placed his genitals in her mouth, police said.

She started shouting for help and a nearby witness ran to her aid as the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police said the suspect ran past his truck but later returned when he saw no one had chased him and drove off in the truck.

The suspect was described as approximately 30 to 50 years of age, about 5-foot-8 with a protruding midline/stomach. He had gray long hair pulled back in a ponytail, facial hair with gray sideburns. He was last seen wearing an army green T-shirt with dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.