Miami Prepares for Potential Flooding Ahead of Hurricane Ian

The threat of torrential rainfall over the next few days from Hurricane Ian has Miami residents on guard, knowing that even a typical thunderstorm can cause flooding.

The problem is expected to be compounded by a king tide this week.

On Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reassured residents that all permanent water pumps are working, and seven additional portable pumps will be installed, as needed.

With rainfall expected from Hurricane Ian and the highest tides of the season upon us, Brickell is a key area that the city will focus on.

“We have created some additional pumping capacity in that area,” said Suarez. “We have to understand that that is in the midst of king tide where we have the highest tides of the year.”

The mayor said the city is using social media posts about flooding to address potential flood-prone areas over the next few days.

Brickell resident Claudia Sebastiani said this is an opportunity for residents to truly to be heard about ongoing flooding problems in the city.

“Our storm drain system is not equipped to drain that much in such a short time,” said Sebastiani. “This is where our citizens really come in to engage and provide this important information."

Sebastiani is the community manger for "I See Change" Miami. The app can be downloaded for free on your smartphone. Once you sign up, you can submit flooding reports with pictures.

“It is received in real time by city administration and officials. They can deploy resources such as public works trucks to be sent to the neighborhoods to be pumped immediately,” said Sebastiani.

These reports could help the city with the placement of resources.

“We’re using that to look at where we can put portable pumps and be ready if the rain is as heavy as we think it is,” said Suarez.

