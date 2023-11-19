Miami ranked as one of the best sports cities in the U.S.

Miami has received a notoriously poor reputation when it comes to its sports fans, but now a new study by Wallethub has placed the South Florida city as one of the best in the nation for sports.

According to the study, Miami placed 6th best in Wallethubs Best Sports Cities of 2023 behind Los Angeles, Boston, Pittsburgh, New York and Dallas.

The study sampled 397 U.S. cities by combining the results of their previous rankings on each of the 5 major sports in the country: football, basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey.

To get the results, Wallethub combined the results of 5 individual rankings based on each sport and assigned a weight to each category based on the total percentage of adults who claim to watch that particular sport.

They then graded each category in a 100-point scale and then "determined each city's weighted average across all categories to calculate its overall score" to create the ranking.

Here's where Miami was ranked in each of the 5 sports:

Football: 7th

Basketball: 6th

Baseball: 26th

Soccer: 7th

Hockey: 450th

Despite the low ranking for hockey, WalletHub's places the Florida Panthers in the city of Sunrise and the sport carries a low weight for the rankings.

Sunrise did however place 9th for best hockey town.

Here's the top 10 sports cities in the United States: