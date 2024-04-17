miami seaquarium

Miami Seaquarium approaches eviction deadline as new USDA report raises serious concerns

Recent developments have unveiled severe deficiencies in both financial management and animal welfare, casting a shadow over the future of the iconic marine facility

By Ryan Nelson

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Seaquarium is facing a critical deadline on April 21, with Miami-Dade County pressing eviction due to multiple compliance failures.

A report by the USDA has brought to light the inadequate resources available to care for the Seaquarium’s animals, particularly highlighting the tragic case of Bud the sea lion, whose death on March 28 was a direct result of these deficiencies. 

Miami Seaquarium

Veterinarian Crystal Heath, director of the veterinary advocacy group, Our Honor, described the report as unprecedentedly damning. 

“I’ve never seen a USDA report this condemning of any marine animal facility. It’s pretty unprecedented,” Heath remarked.

Financial struggles have further complicated the situation. 

Miami-Dade County has issued a letter of non-compliance to the Seaquarium for falling behind on rent, with outstanding charges amounting to nearly $88,000. 

In response, Edwin Gonzalez, Executive Director of the Seaquarium, issued a statement on April 4, reaffirming their commitment to corrective actions aimed at addressing the issues outlined by both the county and the USDA inspections.

As the April 21 eviction deadline approaches, the Seaquarium is under significant pressure to address these critical issues promptly. 

The community and animal rights activists are closely monitoring the situation, calling for immediate and effective measures to improve the conditions for the animals. 

Efforts to reach the county and the Miami Seaquarium for further comments are ongoing, as the future of the facility hangs in the balance.

