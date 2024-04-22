Miami Seaquarium officially served with eviction notice from county

The Miami Seaquarium was officially served with an eviction notice one day after the county's deadline to vacate the property and terminate the lease early.

Miami-Dade County served the notice of eviction Monday to the Dolphin Company, which owns and operates the Seaquarium, stating “its intention to promptly pursue an eviction action to remove the tenant from the property."

"The County continues to believe that the grounds to terminate the lease are still present in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the animals currently under their care," said a joint statement from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado. "It is our hope that the Dolphin Company takes the necessary steps to vacate the premises, and to ensure that the transition is done in a safe and orderly manner, especially for the animals under their care. If they fail to do so, the County will move forward with the eviction process in court."

The Seaquarium remained open for business Monday in the middle of the ongoing dispute. It also remained open Sunday despite the April 21 lease termination deadline from the county.

The eviction comes after USDA reports citing the Seaquarium's failure to provide adequate treatment, protection and care to the animals. According to the USDA, some animals had lung and pulmonary diseases, lacked the necessary nutritious diet, and even had untreated serious injuries from attacks by aggressive animals.

Activists gathered outside of the Seaquarium on Sunday for a funeral-themed demonstration, calling for justice for several Seaquarium animals who have died such as Lolita the orca and Bud the sea lion.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Company has filed a federal lawsuit against the county, claiming unfair targeting of the Seaquarium, restrictive zoning hindering the facility's growth, and breach of lease agreement.