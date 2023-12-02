Miami tops global ranking of most desirable cities to live

After news broke that Jeff Bezos decided to move to Miami, we're learning that he's not the only person who thinks it's a city worth re-locating to.

New data from Remitly, found that Miami secured the second top spot on a global ranking of desirable cities to move to -- beating out both Paris and New York City.

The research ranks location desirability based on Google search volumes for the phrase ‘move to [city]’ for 164 countries around the world. Remitly then created an overall ranking based entirely on how many countries prefer a move to a specific city above all others.

Remiitly made sure to remove any places that were local to those searching -- for an accurate global ranking.

The overwhelming favorite of the countries and cities was sunny Dubai, which topped the wish lists of 60 countries including the U.S., Canada and the U.K. -- according to Remitly.

City Number of countries that want to move here most 1. Dubai 60 2. Miami 12 3. Paris 10 4= New York City 8 4= Madrid 8 4= Singapore 8 7= London 6 7= Brussels 6 9. Toronto 3 10= Washington DC, Buenos Aires, Christchurch, Quebec City, Bogota, Portland, Vienna, Phoenix, Chicago 2

Dubai was remarkably the top relocation destination of choice for 37 of the 50 U.S. states.

Remitly noted that Dubai was also featured as the number one city for seven of the 10 Canadian provinces, with New York City, Miami and Doha all getting a vote each as well.

Residents of countries near and far had interest in possibly moving to the Sunshine State, including Greece, Haiti, Afghanistan and Chile.

These are the 12 places where Miami was the most popularly searched city:

Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan

Kyrgyzstan

Afghanistan

Tajikistan

Greece

Belize

Chile

Argentina

Puerto Rico

Virgin Islands

Haiti

Over the last three decades, there’s been a continued increase in international migration, with the latest stats showing that an estimated 281 million people live in a country other than their country of birth as of 2020 — 128 million more than in 1990, and the equivalent of 3.6% of the global population, according to Remitly.