Surfing

Milton brings surf to South Florida–but also swells, rip-current risk

The swells bring a high risk of rip currents on the east coast that will last throughout the weekend.

By Amy Viteri and Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surfers in South Florida? Off of Bal Harbour, they surfed the remnants of Hurricane Milton.

Milton has cleared out of the state and left destruction in its wake in west and central Florida, particularly due to powerful twisters that demolished homes and downed trees. But it also brought choppy waters further south.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

On South Beach, people walked with surf boards in hand and beachgoers waded. Off of Bal Harbour, surfers took to the waves.

Health Jun 29

Water safety tips: How to prevent drownings at the beach or pool this summer

Jun 21

What is a rip current and why are they so dangerous? What to know

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Aerial images show people taking advantage of the unusual swells.

But the National Weather Service in Miami issued a warning about those same, strong swells, saying they bring a high risk of rip currents on the east coast that will last throughout the weekend.

One red flag was flying outside the lifeguard tower at noon, warning of "high hazard" because of high surf and/or strong currents. Go here to see what all the flags mean.

Ocean rescue crews that spoke to NBC6 said that while the beach is open, people should exercise extra caution.

Swim near a lifeguard tower, and be careful not to swim too far out. Rip currents can occur at the shore, not just in very deep water.

And remember: to escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore. Don't try to swim against it, as it'll only use up your energy.

This article tagged under:

SurfingSouth FloridaHurricane season
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us