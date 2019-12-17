Florida Siblings Found Safe 2 Days After Amber Alert Issued

Two young Florida siblings who went missing over the weekend have been found safe, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The siblings, 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams, had been last seen Sunday playing in front of a Jacksonville home. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the children a short time later.

On Tuesday, FDLE officials confirmed the children had been found safe.

"Great News! The Florida AMBER Alert for Braxton and Bri'ya Williams of Jacksonville has been resolved. The children are safe. Thank you for sharing!" the department said in a statement.

A source told First Coast News that the children had been lost in a wooded area.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters told reporters at a news conference earlier Tuesday that they were looking for a white, four-door, older model car that was seen in the neighborhood and reportedly playing loud children's music. Waters said investigators wanted to question the driver, described as an older white man.

"It's playing loud children's music and there won't be a lot of people doing that," Waters said, adding that the connection between the car and the kids' disappearance was unknown.

Waters said authorities searched more than 130 acres, more than 430 houses and at least 20 bodies of water. He said investigators have spoken with the kids' biological parents, who he said were "100 percent cooperative."

"We're looking at every possibility," Waters said. "It's urgent of course, we are more than concerned."