More Issues on 2nd Day of Virtual Learning for Miami-Dade Public Schools

Technical issues were affecting virtual learning for Miami-Dade Public Schools for the second day in a row Tuesday.

The district said their internet service was intermittently interrupted Tuesday morning but was operational by around 9:45 a.m. They said they were working with their service provider, Comcast, to determine the root cause.

Our internet service was intermittently interrupted early this morning. It is operational at this time. We're working with our service provider, @comcast, to determine the root cause. As of 9 a.m, more than 160,000 students & over 10,000 teachers were logged on the K12 platform. pic.twitter.com/8HKkBR9bNq — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) September 1, 2020

"As of 9 a.m, more than 160,000 students & over 10,000 teachers were logged on the K12 platform," MDCPS wrote on Twitter.

Miami-Dade schools opened Monday with connectivity issues for students and teachers as they adjust to distance learning through the My School Online platform.

"MDCPS has been working tirelessly throughout the day, in collaboration with our network solutions company Cisco Systems, to identify the problem and offer a solution," MDCPS said in a statement Monday.