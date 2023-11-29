Mother killed in Daytona Beach arson murder was found with 100 stab wounds: Affidavit

A mother found dead when firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze in her Daytona Beach apartment appeared to have been stabbed 100 times, an arrest affidavit said.

On Nov. 21, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said crews battled the flames at an apartment in the 1200 block of Beville Road around midnight and found one adult and three children in the home.

According to the affidavit, the apartment was fully engulfed with flames and large plumes of black smoke were coming from the windows and doors.

An infant infant was found in a crib near the mother and was later pronounced dead at the Halifax Medical Center, and the other two children were transported to Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville.

According to the affidavit, the mother, Den’Jah Moore, was pronounced dead at the scene and was found suffering from about 100 stab wounds in addition to severe burns.

Officials also noted in the affidavit that all four burners on the kitchen stove were turned on and had large amounts of miscellaneous burnt paper and a box located on top.

The State Fire Marshall was called to investigate and determined the fire was intentional and criminal in nature with two arson locations.

Police eventually tracked down and arrested 34-year-old Charles Leon Ivy for the arson murder and arrested him the next day on Nov. 22.

Ivy is being charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted felony murder and one count of arson.