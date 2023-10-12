‘What harm can he do to you?': Mother seeks answers in son's death after police shot him in Miami

A mother was left looking for answers in her son's death after he was shot by police Wednesday in Miami.

Antoinette Jones said her son, 20-year-old Arnicious Odom Jr., was running away when officers shot him in a field near Miami Edison Senior High School.

“My son was 20 years old, the humblest thing on earth," she said.

Jones and her daughter walked into Miami Police headquarters Thursday morning as they tried to make sense of what happened.

“It was him and his friend who were together, they had just left my house," she said. "He came home and was like, 'Mama, I need some money to get a haircut,' and 10 minutes later they said the police killed my baby.”

Miami Police haven’t released the name of the man who died but said an armed man in his 20s was shot and killed just after 5 p.m. Wednesday night. A second armed person was taken into custody.

In a news release, Miami Police said this is an ongoing investigation and that they are committed to transparency — but Jones is demanding more communication from investigators as she tries to understand how her son got killed by the use of deadly force.

“Witnesses out there said that my baby was running across the field and collapsed," she said. "If he was running from you, what harm can he do to you? What can he do? Why didn’t you tase him?"

Police still haven't released details on what led up to this shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.