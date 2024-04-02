‘Pay for what he did': Mother speaks out after 14-year-old son gets shot on Miami Beach Boardwalk

A mother said her 14-year-old son's life is changed forever after he got shot on the Miami Beach Boardwalk.

On Tuesday, state attorneys filed last-minute charges against the accused shooter, 19-year-old Bryan Rodriguez, dodging the possibility the teen would get immediately released by a judge.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty and was arraigned on attempted second-degree murder and three aggravated assault charges.

Police said Rodriguez shot at a group of teenagers on the Miami Beach Boardwalk in February around 3 a.m.

“He got shot in the tibia — the tibia is shattered, by the way. There are fragment pieces that cannot be removed," the victim's mother, Maye Hernandez, said in an exclusive interview with NBC6. "Those will stay there to hope strengthen the bone based on what the doctors told us."

Ramirez said her 14-year-old son was shot in the leg and is currently recovering in a wheelchair.

“What hurts me the most is my son is 14, and a 19-year-old with a gun — and I don’t know why he was with a gun in the first place. He shouldn’t be with a gun, he shot my son," Ramirez said.

Rodriguez is being held in jail without a bond until his trial.

"A lot of questions have to be answered," Lee Marks, an attorney representing the alleged shooter, told NBC6.

Marks said he needs to explore the possible violation of a curfew statute and what the minors were doing on Miami Beach so early in the morning.

“Why did they approach Bryan and his girlfriend and his other friend? Why didn’t they just stay where they were?" Marks said.

Marks is hoping his client gets a bond during an Arthur Hearing. A date for the hearing has not been scheduled .

“I just want him to pay for what he did to my son. I want justice to be served. No parent, no mother should go through this,” Ramirez said.