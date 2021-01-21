Mount Sinai Medical Center Suspends First-Dose Vaccinations ‘Due to Supply Constraints'

Mount Sinai Medical Center will suspend first-dose coronavirus vaccinations effective Sunday "due to supply constraints," the hospital system announced in a press release Thursday.

First-dose appointments scheduled after Friday, January 22 will be cancelled, and no new appointments will be made available.

"The medical center has ensured that individuals who are already scheduled for second-dose appointments with Mount Sinai will not be affected," the press release stated.

Mount Sinai was the first South Florida hospital to offer vaccination appointments to seniors.

"Mount Sinai will be proactively communicating alternative vaccination options to those whose appointments were cancelled," the press release continued.

"Additionally, the medical center encourages those who would like to get vaccinated to pursue local public health, pharmacy and government-run options, which have expanded distribution to the community in recent days. It is anticipated that those vaccination locations will become the primary means of large-scale distribution moving forward."

To date, Mount Sinai has administered over 12,000 to health care professionals, first responders and residents of Miami-Dade County who are 65 years of age or older, the press release added.