Nasty weather downs trees, leaves neighborhoods flooded in Miami-Dade and Broward

South Florida was drying out and cleaning up Thursday after heavy rain flooded neighborhoods, knocked down trees and left behind other damage.

Hours of heavy rain left the Paradise Village mobile home community in Davie soaked.

Residents said two-three feet of water collected in the deepest parts, making it hard to tell where the lake ends and the pavement begins.

The good news was that most of the homes were set up above the flood line, but the bad news was that some cars were flooded out.

Resident Byron Wallace said his Toyota Corolla was probably totaled in the flooding, but at least everything else was ok.

"My home's sitting up fine, there's no water in it, comes up to a little bit on the driveway, I'm not concerned about my home, it's the car that I'm concerned about," Wallace said. "It's a pain in the neck, yeah, I'm taking the day off of work, I've gotta go probably look for a new car today, that kind of stuff. I look at life from a positive frame of mind, you gotta take it as it comes."

Due to flooding, several Davie Parks are closed, minor impacts to solid waste services and Davie's Horse Release Program site is accepting horses through 6 p.m. today. To use the site, call 954-797-1145, or after hours, 954-275-8505 to use the site. https://t.co/hqRk0EDBKs pic.twitter.com/ljUcQbP50T — Town of Davie, FL (@TownofDavie) November 16, 2023

In North Miami Beach, city officials said they were dealing with downed power lines, tree limbs, and trees.

Continue to avoid flooded areas and downed powerlines. To report damage in your area, call (305) 948-2904 (select option #3). #StormResponse #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/xQoT7EtSe4 — CityofNMB (@CityNMB) November 16, 2023

Miami Beach officials said they experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds overnight that combined with higher-than-normal tides to cause flooding in various areas.

Officials in Doral warned of several roadways that were flooded and should be avoided.

Please avoid the following roads as they are currently flooded due to the heavy rain.



NW 79 Ave. (41 - 58 St)

NW 56 St. (87-79 Ave.)

NW 84 Ave & 82 Ave (58-54 St)



We ask that you stay safe as we are still under flood warning & that you remain patient & cautious while driving. pic.twitter.com/uWsHHRCmuy — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) November 16, 2023

In Miami, a tree branch broke off and landed on some cars parked along Northeast 15th Street. People who work across the street said it didn't appear anyone was inside the cars at the time.

A massive tree branch split causing some damage in Miami after heavy storms hit Wednesday.

Police also were reporting closures and delays on Miami roadways.

Please see below for traffic delays and safety tips. 👇 pic.twitter.com/YuwVMKeSuv — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 16, 2023

Miami-Dade Transit was also experiencing delays, county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Miami-Dade County riders - historic rainfall overnight has caused delays across all modes of our transportation system. 🚌🚆



Our goal is to get you to your destination safely, so please stay informed by signing up for free rider alerts at: https://t.co/yoYWmWKHGL https://t.co/OB0BMGivYs — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) November 16, 2023

The Metromover system was later back up and running.

UPDATE: The Metromover system has resumed operations following the resolution of a power-related technical issue by our team. Full loop and inner loop services are now in operation. We appreciate your patience. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) November 16, 2023

In the Florida Keys, Card Sound Road was closed as crews cleaned up debris. Several Upper Keys parks were also closed for debris cleanup.

The weather was also wreaking havoc at South Florida airports for the second day in a row, with hundreds of flight delays and nearly a dozen cancellations.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported more than 230 delays, while Miami International Airport reported 229.