Navy sailor from Miramar dies during Red Sea incident

The 34-year-old was assigned to USS Mason deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, according to the DOD

A U.S. Navy sailor from South Florida died on Friday, during an incident in the Red Sea.

The Department of Defense identified the sailor as Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola of Miramar.

The 34-year-old was assigned to USS Mason deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, according to the Department of Defense.

The circumstances surrounding Friday's incident have not been released. The DOD says an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

