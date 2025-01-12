‘Wasn't just a whack on the head': Neighbor describes violent Fort Lauderdale home invasion robbery

A 75-year-old man is now recuperating at home after being hospitalized following a violent burglary at his residence in Fort Lauderdale, neighbors told NBC6.

Security camera footage provided to NBC6 by management of the Leisure Beach South apartments shows a man wearing a hoodie entering the apartment building on Friday night.

“Somebody was leaving, before the door closed, he grabbed the door and got in,” explained neighbor Tim Sterling.

The suspect is seen stepping into the elevator less than 10 minutes later, he’s back on the first floor, and that’s when police say he made his way into an apartment at the end of the hall.

About five minutes after that, you see a man in a red hat walking into the same apartment.

What the video doesn’t show, however, is what police describe as a violent encounter between a 75-year-old man and an intruder.

“It wasn’t just a whack on the head, he beat him up pretty well,” added Sterling.

Police told NBC6 that the resident had just returned home after taking out his trash, when he found a stranger inside going through his belongings.

Sterling said he’s been a resident in the building for the past 10 years and nothing like this had ever happened before. He believes the suspect was involved in a drug deal.

“After he could not get ahold of the person that he was trying to get ahold of that owed him money, he started checking all the doors, found one that was unlocked,” he explained.

Fort Lauderdale Police identified the intruder as 48-year-old Joseph Soini.

Soini has had a lengthy criminal history in Florida that dates back to the 90s, according to the Florida Dept. of Corrections.

Police said that in this latest case, he attacked the man-- hitting him with a trophy and even tried to strangle him before taking the victim’s bike and $4,000.

The suspect also took off in the victim’s car, according to authorities.

Officials found Soini a few hours later near 330 North Federal Highway and took him into custody.

In this case, he faces charges of grand theft auto and possession of cocaine, though police said there could be other charges added at a later time.

Soini was expected to appear in bond court on Sunday but officials stated he refused to appear.