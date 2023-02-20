New Details Released in Brutal Beating of Knaus Berry Farm Owners by Son

Police released details Monday in the brutal beating of the owners of famed southwest Miami-Dade bakery Knaus Berry Farms by their own son.

Travis Grafe, 40, faces charges including attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of domestic violence for the Friday attack at the home in the 24500 block of Southwest 157th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, officers arrived at the home just before 8:30 p.m. after a call about an incident at the tome. Officers found Grafe's mother, Rachel Knaus Grafe, unconscious on the ground in a pool of her own blood with a large flashlight that had blood stains on it nearby.

Knaus Berry Farm, a community staple in the Redlands known for its signature cinnamon buns, remains closed following the shocking news surrounding the family who owns the farm.

Grafe was later found at a home of a friend in the 15900 block of Southwest 240th Street, where that friend told police he heard Grafe say he thought he had killed his mother. The friend also told police he heard Grafe threaten his father Herbert to give him money or else the father would be killed.

Herbert Grafe was found by police at Jackson South Medical Center, where he suffered injuries to his head and told officers he was unconscious for a period of time after being attacked. Rachel Knaus Grafe was airlifted to the hospital and remains in critical condition with multiple injuries to her head and chest.

Travis Grafe was also hospitalized and treated before later being taken to jail. In an interview with investigators, Grafe admitted to beating his mother because she was his legal guardian and he didn't want her to be anymore.

Knaus Berry Farm was closed on Saturday due to what they called "a family emergency." The business reopened on Monday.

"I'm pretty shocked, extremely shocked and upset," said a family friend during a phone interview with NBC 6 about Grafe's mother. "She's an extremely sweet and wonderful person."

The family friend told NBC 6 as a teenager, Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"I truly believe if that never happened, this wouldn't have happened as well," the family friend said.

Records revealed past arrests for the suspect, including a 2013 arrest on burglary, assault, and battery charges that were later dismissed.