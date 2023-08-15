New photo shows man wanted in kidnapping, sex battery in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Police have released a new surveillance photo of a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping and sexually battering a woman in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The incident happened early Saturday in the 100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue when the woman and another man were sitting inside a car.

Police said they were approached by the suspect, who threatened them at gunpoint then carjacked the vehicle and drove away with the woman still inside.

The suspect allegedly drove the victim around for two hours, and at one point stopped at an ATM in an attempt to withdraw money from her account, police said.

The surveillance photo released by Fort Lauderdale Police on Tuesday shows the man in the car at the ATM.

Police said the man sexually battered the woman before leaving the vehicle, which allowed the woman to get in the driver's seat and flee.

Officers later found her alone in the car on southbound Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard after she called 911.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call police at 954-828-5570.