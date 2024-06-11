New video shows alleged drugged suspect crashing into Miami officer

New video shows a suspect crashing into a Miami Police officer during a 2023 incident that left the veteran officer with what authorities described as "traumatic injuries."

Miami Police Dete. Marvalyn Lee-Chin, a 19-year veteran, was found pinned between two cars after a carjacking suspect crashed into her in Overtown on Aug. 14.

“Detective Lee-Chin suffered various traumatic injuries, causing the loss of her right forearm, broken femur,” the Miami Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 posted on their Facebook page when they hosted an event earlier this year to collect funds for their colleague.

Andrewin Wardell, 49, was charged for attempting to kill the detective.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by NBC6 shows the moment Wardell appears to hide under a red car. He then quickly tries to get into the driver's seat, while the car owner is walking away.

When residents notice what Wardell is doing, video shows them grab and beat him up. However, the suspect was persistent and made it into the driver's seat before he turned the car on and drove away.

Video shows he crashed into another car across the street quickly after carjacking it. Moments after, he parks in the middle of the road until Lee-Chin approaches.

“He ran right into her. Smashed her into that car,” a resident is heard telling police on body camera video obtained by NBC6.

Despite being parked, Wardell allegedly accelerated again, hit the officer who police say was flagged down by residents, and drove off. Police later caught up to him down the road.

Body camera video shows officers yelling “come out” as Wardell is seen in the drivers seat of the red car not wanting to surrender. One officer pointed a gun at the suspect, then his Taser.

Toxicology reports obtained by NBC6 show Wardell’s blood was sampled the day of the crash. He tested positive for Cocaine and Fentanyl, among other drugs, the reports said.

On top of attempted murder, Wardell is facing carjacking, battery, resisting, and several leaving the scene of an accident charges. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The suspect is in jail until trial. The man was evaluated by medical staff and the court found he was competent to stand a trial tentatively scheduled for October.

Miami Police officials said Lee-Chin “continues her recovery from home.”