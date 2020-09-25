6 Things to Know – Trump Meets With Voters in Doral, RBG to Lie in State in U.S. Capitol

It’s Friday, September 25th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - President Trump is expected to speak at a "Latinos Para Trump" event in Doral today as he continues on the campaign trail.

Trump is reportedly considering Barbara Lagoa, a Miami native and FIU grad, to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat in the Supreme Court.

Lagoa was appointed by Trump in 2019 to serve as a judge on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. She graduated from Columbia Law before working on Elian Gonzalez's case in Miami.

Trump is expected to announce his pick for the nomination by Saturday.

No. 2 - Capping days of commemorations of her extraordinary life, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice. The first, Chief Justice William Howard Taft, also had been president.

Ginsburg’s casket will be brought to the Capitol Friday morning for a private ceremony in Statuary Hall attended by her family and lawmakers, and with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, planned to attend.

No. 3 - A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Miami Senior High School head football coach Corey Smith.

Corey Smith, 46, was found shot to death Monday inside a home in the 2100 block of Northwest 97th Street.

The teen was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces murder charges, sources told NBC 6. Further details on his arrest were not available. He is currently in police custody. Authorities said they are not looking for other suspects.

The teen is the son of Lamar Alexander, one of two suspects in a December 2019 Coral Gables jewelry store heist that led to a hijacking of a UPS truck and chase that ended with a shootout in Miramar.

No. 4 - Some of them raised their fists and called out “Black lives matter!” Others tended to the letters, flowers and signs grouped together in a square in downtown Louisville. All of them said her name: Breonna Taylor.

People dismayed that the officers who shot the Black woman in her apartment during a drug raid last March wouldn’t be charged with her death vowed to persist in their fight for justice. The big question for a town torn apart by Taylor’s death and the larger issue of racism in America was how to move forward.

Many turned to the streets— as they did in several U.S. cities — to call for reforms to combat racist policing.

No. 5 - The Heat are scheduled to play in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics Friday night. The Miami team is one win away from claiming victory in the East Conference finals.

In Wednesday's game, 20-year-old Tyler Herro scored a Miami rookie-record 37 points, securing a 112-109 win over the Celtics. Herro became just the second 20-year-old in NBA playoff history to score at least 37 points in a game. The other: Magic Johnson, who had 42 in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals for the Los Angeles Lakers.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, rain and thunderstorm chances will go up to 70% by the afternoon Friday across South Florida. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.