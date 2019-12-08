ICYMI: Air Travel Costly With Kids, Broward Students Meet Holocaust Survivors

Cost of Air Travel With Kids Now Sky High

It's the time of year when many families are planning holiday travel, and if yours includes a flight with kids, listen up. Consumer Reports says there are new rules and added fees that could quickly take the jolly out of your holiday air travel. The standard fee for an unaccompanied minor has in some cases more than doubled over the past decade, from $200 to $300 depending on the airline. And the fees don’t stop there: If you actually want to sit next to your kids, you might have to pay more for that, too.

Holocaust Survivors Share Their Stories With Broward County Students

The Holocaust Documentation and Education Center organized a gathering at the Broward County Convention Center for Holocaust survivors to share their stories with about a thousand high school students from 18 Broward high schools. "Survivors are here today because telling their story, they don't want what happened to them to happen to the students and so they're here recounting their memories," explained Rositta Kenigsberg, president of Holocaust Documentation and Education Center. Some of the survivors were over 100 years old.



Woman Warns Others After Buying Weight Loss Product

It was the promise of fast results and a risk-free guarantee that got Rose Marie Noguera to click on a social media ad earlier this year. "I was looking for something to help me lose weight," she said. "It popped up and I said, 'Let me give it a try.'" She paid about $99 for three bottles of the product and took several pills a day, for weeks. "I was just saying, if it helps give me a jump start, I'll be happy," she said. "But it did not." The company did not respond to her request for a refund until NBC 6 Responds reached out to them; Noguera says that next time, she will be more careful with unfamiliar products from social media ads.

Brrr! Florida’s First Snow Park Opening in 2020

Do you want to build a snowman in Florida? Well, soon you’ll be able to. A one-of-a-kind alpine snow park -- with real snow -- is coming to the Sunshine State. Featuring a massive snow tubing hill, Alpine Village and a 10,000 square foot snow play dome, Snowcat Ridge is set to open in Dade City in November 2020. “Snowcat Ridge will be unlike anything anyone else has seen before in the Sunshine State and we are incredibly excited to unveil our vision for the new alpine snow park today,” the park’s CEO Benjamin Nagengast said in a statement.

Snowcat Ridge

Burmese Python Found Outside Kendall Neighborhood

A scary situation took place outside a Kendall home when the family found a giant Burmese python snake outside. Officials say the scene took place in the Cherry Grove neighborhood off Southwest 91st Street, as the homeowners spotted the invasive reptile outside the home and called in licensed snake hunters. The hunters were able to capture the snake and kill it. State officials have encouraged hunters to capture any invasive creatures like Burmese pythons and kill them humanly.