ICYMI: ‘Hero' Trooper Honored For Stopping Accused Drunk Driver From Hitting Runners, American Airlines Adding Over 600 New Jobs in Miami

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Florida ‘Hero' Trooper Honored For Stopping Accused Drunk Driver From Hitting Runners

A Florida state trooper was honored Thursday for heroism after blocking an accused drunk driver from possibly plowing into a group of runners during a race last weekend.

Dashcam video shows trooper Toni Schuck using her vehicle to force a head-on collision to stop the accused drunk driver, who was heading toward a road closure in place for the Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race near Tampa Sunday morning.

At a presentation Thursday to commend her, Shuck, at times tearfully, reflected on the moments leading up to the collision.

"Every day since this happened, I've thought about it. You know, you go through the what-ifs ... but I was the last officer -- I knew that -- I knew it was me. So if it wasn't me to get her to stop, then who? I don't know."

Davie Father Fights For His Life After Being Shot

A South Florida father remains in the hospital fighting for his life four months after being shot.

Cellphone videos taken by his family show what Sergio Medina looked like before - celebrating his brother’s birthday and spending time with his 10-year-old son.

But in November, everything changed for Sergio and his family.

“It’s very sad what really happened to him,” said his brother, Wilmer Medina, in an exclusive interview with NBC 6.

Sergio was shot just two days before Thanksgiving, on Nov. 23.

South Florida Man Says Condo Wrote Him Up for Pro-Ukraine Car Decorations

A South Florida man is fuming after he says his condo association gave him a violation notice for signs and flags on his car in support of Ukraine.

"At first I was confused and then I was angry," said Ed Cobin, of North Miami Beach. "I didn't think I was offending anybody."

Cobin said he placed decals and flags on his car shortly after Ukraine was invaded by Russia. One large decal reads "Putin = Hitler."

A short time later, he said he received the violation notice, which said he can't show any sign, advertisement or notice of any type on common elements, which are parts of a complex that belong to all owners.

Miami Funeral Home Worker Charged With Exploiting Elderly Man After His Wife's Death

A Miami-Dade funeral home worker found herself behind bars after authorities said she befriended an elderly client after his wife's death and gained access to both the paperwork on his home and his financial affairs, using them to obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars through a loan and a balloon mortgage.

Miami-Dade Police and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office's Elderly Exploitation Task Force arrested 56-year-old Maribel Torres on Tuesday and charged her with three counts, including grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

According to a news release, Torres was an employee at Maspons Funeral Home and met the 84-year-old victim in August 2019 shortly after the death of his wife.

New Miami-Dade Superintendent Discusses Priorities and Concerns

He is now the leader of the nation’s fourth-largest school district, and even though he has spent decades working in Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Dr. Jose Dotres is mostly an unknown commodity to the public.

“I’ve always taken a stand on what I need to do on behalf of kids,” Dotres said Tuesday in an interview conducted at Miami Senior High School, his alma mater.

Dotres visited classrooms and appeared to feel right at home at the school from which he graduated in 1980. Since then, he’s been a teacher, a principal, a regional superintendent, the chief academic officer of Broward County Public Schools, an assistant superintendent of Collier County Public Schools, and chief of staff to former superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Now, Dotres says, he’s ready to take the reigns.

American Airlines Adding Over 600 New Jobs in Miami

American Airlines will be increasing its workforce in Miami and strengthening its commitment to South Florida with the addition of 600 new jobs.

The airline currently has 200 new representatives in training, and a goal to hire more than 400 in the next couple of months, bringing the total of home-based reservations agents to nearly 800.

“As the third-largest private employer in Miami-Dade County, these new full-time positions further strengthen our more than 30-year commitment to our community and to our Miami hub,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, American Airlines Vice President- Miami Operations. “With the record growth we’ve experienced in the last year, we’re thrilled to continue creating more jobs in Miami.”

The new hires will join more than 1,500 new team members hired at Miami International Airport in 2021.