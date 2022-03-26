ICYMI: South Florida Couple Overcomes ‘Catfish' Incident to Find Love, Miami-Dade County Moving ATV, Motorbike Riders Off Streets

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

South Florida Couple Overcomes ‘Catfish' Incident to Find Love

Stories of catfishing, which is when a person creates a fictional persona or fake identity on a social networking service, usually don’t end well.

But one South Florida woman’s story proved to be the exception. Her saga began with lies and ended with her finding love with the man whose pictures were used to trick her.

For Nicole Hayden, nothing seemed out of the ordinary when an attractive guy named Marcus sent her a message on Instagram and struck up a conversation. But things suddenly turned very strange, very fast.

‘It started getting really hot and heavy. I think he even told me he loved me after a day,” she said. “He's like, ‘I love you. I'm going to marry you. You're the woman of my dreams.”

Pet owners in South Florida urged to protect their dogs against Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex. NBC 6's Claudia DoCampo has the details

Dog Respiratory Virus: What Miami-Dade Pet Owners Need to Know

A highly contagious respiratory illness that is affecting dogs is prompting Miami-Dade Animal Services to issue a community alert.

Veterinarians have seen a recent increase in the number of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex cases across South Florida.

CIRDC can pose a serious health risk to dogs.

“(It is) caused by multiple viruses and bacteria that pretty much infect the respiratory tract of dogs," Dr. Maria Serrano from MDAS said.

NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones has more on how the state is helping those in need at this time.

Concerned About Your Homeowners' Insurance? We Want to Hear From You.

Tens of thousands of Florida homeowners have been left scrambling after their insurance companies dropped their coverage. Others have experienced significant rate increases.

If you are in this situation, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 want to hear from you. Please fill out the form below and we will contact you.

Click here to take the Homeowners’ Insurance Survey.

A move is underway that could keep ATV and motorbike riders off the streets and provide them a safe place for their stunts. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

Miami-Dade County Working on Solution to Move ATV, Motorbike Riders Off Streets

A move is underway that could keep ATV and motorbike riders off the streets and provide them a safe place for their stunts.

It's a possible solution to the dangers and headaches we've seen associated with packs of riders who, at times, take over the streets and highways. It would be music to the ears of thousands of drivers across South Florida, and it would be a delight for many of the motorbike riders, too.

“Honestly, if we had a place to ride and things like that, then I believe that things would be way better,” said one rider, who asked to remain anonymous.

One rider and his group did something that rarely happens and allowed outsiders – in this case, NBC 6 — into their tight-knit unit.

Debrah Rubio is a science teacher at Cutler Bay Senior High School and has been tenured for over 50 years. NBC 6's Constance Jones has her story

Women's History Month: Miami-Dade's Longest Tenured Teacher

In honor of Women’s History Month, NBC 6 is honoring a woman with over five decades of dedication to children at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Cutler Bay Senior High School science teacher Deborah Rubio is one of the longest-tenured teachers in the school district. Rubio started her teaching career at West Miami Junior High 52 years ago.

She then moved on to Richmond Heights Junior High before landing at Cutler Bay Senior High School.

“People keep asking me why you don’t retire? Why don’t you start enjoying life? I said, I am enjoying life," Rubio said. "This is what I love. This is what I love to do.”

After a harrowing journey by car and train, the Nikitenko family made it to Poland, and then here to South Florida. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

Family Flees Ukraine, Finds Refuge in Sunny Isles Beach

The moment they decided to flee was captured on her cellphone video.

When Olga Nikitenko looked out from her terrace and saw her friend’s apartment building being shelled, a week after the war started, she decided to get her family out of Kharkiv.

“Bombs, many, many bombs,” Nikitenko said in broken English.

The community of Sunny Isles Beach, home to many refugees of the old Soviet Union, has wrapped itself around the Nikitenko family. We spoke to Olga and two of her daughters, Tania and Lisa, at Pelican Park Tuesday. Former Mayor Larisa Svechin provided translation when needed.