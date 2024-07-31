No bond for man accused of stabbing attack on ex-girlfriend in Hialeah

The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in front of her child in Hialeah appeared in bond court on Wednesday, where the judge decided he should be held without bond.

Jose Ivan Mairena, 43, is facing several charges including first-degree attempted murder, false imprisonment, child abuse as well as false imprisonment of a child.

The stabbing happened at around 3 a.m. last Wednesday at 4295 West 11th Place, according to Hialeah Police. They said the couple were together for three years and broke up about two months ago, but were still living together at the time of the attack.

The woman, 35, told police that an argument began after Mairena approached her about getting back together. She claimed that after she went to sleep with her 10-year-old child, Mairena entered the room and stabbed her in the chest, saying that if he couldn't have her, no one could.

The victim said she told her child to leave the room, while she attempted to defend herself. When she eventually pushed him to the ground, she ran downstairs where she found her child holding a large knife. The victim said they both tried to escape but the steel iron gate was locked and the key was hidden.

The two eventually jumped the gate, the victim said. The owner of the house woke up due to the commotion and met the victims outside, where police were called, according to an arrest report.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC6 showed the moment the 10-year-old waited for first responders after the alleged attack.

The child waited for officers outside the home after police said his mother called 911.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, according to authorities. More details on her condition were not immediately available.

Mairena "was still on scene and inside of the home as officers arrived," police said.

He then allegedly came outside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

He was taken into custody and also transported to Ryder Trauma Center. After being discharged from the hospital, he was taken to jail.

In bond court on Wednesday, Mairena was also ordered to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend and her child.

He was told he could only return to victims' residence one time with a police officer, within 48 hours of release from jail, to retrieve his personal belongings.