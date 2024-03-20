No bond for South Florida Catholic school teacher accused of enticing 15-year-old to have sex

A Catholic high school teacher from Coral Springs arrested for allegedly enticing a 15-year-old student to have sex with him went before a federal judge Wednesday.

The judge ordered 35-year-old Boris Fernando Bastidas to remain in pre-trial detention following his arrest last week on charges of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and traveling in interstate or foreign commerce for the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct with another person.

Attorneys for Bastidas, who was a teacher at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, a Catholic high school in Hollywood, were seeking to have him released on bond.

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory Boris Fernando Bastidas

Bastidas' attorneys argued that he was not a flight risk because of an expired passport and limited income, and said that in the month between being fired from his job and his arrest by the FBI at his Coral Springs apartment that he shares with his wife, he hadn't fled.

Ultimately the judge still decided he would be a risk to the teenage victim and the community if he were to be granted bond.

Aside from his attorneys there was no one there for Bastidas in court. The victim's family did attend the hearing but declined to comment.

His next hearing is set for April 26.

Bastidas was the chair of the social studies department at Chaminade-Madonna and had been awarded "Educator of the Year" by the school in 2023. School officials confirmed last week that he'd been fired when the allegations surfaced.

A lengthy criminal complaint detailed the shocking allegations against Bastidas that were uncovered after an investigation that began last month.

Broward Sheriff's Office Boris Fernando Bastidas

The teen told investigators Bastidas had been her teacher her freshman year, and she had asked him for help in running for sophomore vice president.

They emailed throughout summer 2023, at first through their school emails and later through personal email accounts, and in August 2023 Bastidas told she was more than a student to him, the complaint said.

A search of the teen's email account found that in August 2023, they discussed meeting up, possibly where the teen worked, the complaint said.

Bastidas told the teen it was "the dangerous not so smart thing to try and do," the complaint said. "If I saw you on the job that would least be funny and cute, probably just make fun of you, but once my mind starts imagining things about if I was there and you were too I can only get myself into trouble."

They continued to discuss meeting up, which they apparently did at a Dunkin on Aug. 9, 2023, the complaint said. Afterwards, they discussed having met up and described holding hands and kissing.

"Today we are going to touch and kiss and stuff, so itll make tonight feel so much better," Bastidas wrote the teen on Aug 12. "Ill just say that so much these last two nights have been about you moving and working it and pleasuring me, so now its gonna be time for me to do something that involves moving and thrusting and satisfying you."

In another message, Bastidas discussed the sex acts he wanted to perform on the teen, the complaint said.

"Ill always love you. I need you, I wanna love you," Bastidas wrote the teen in a September message, according to the complaint.

"Boris I'll always love you too, I need you so much, and I want your love, I wanna give you my love," the teen responded.

"There's not a lot I would do, to risk so much of my professional life, my reputation, even my personal life for…but for some reason [teen's name], you make me risk it all," Bastidas wrote the teen in October.

The teen said over the course of their relationship they engaged in oral sex twice, once in a shopping plaza parking lot where the teen worked in Miramar and again at an abandoned parking lot in Hollywood, the complaint said.

Then in January, during a school Model UN trip to New York, Bastidas and the teen had sex in his hotel room while he was her chaperone, the complaint said.

Investigators also found sexual material of the teen on her phone, which she said she took herself and sent to Bastidas, the complaint said.

In court Wednesday, federal prosecutors said Bastidas groomed the teen, enticing her to fall in love with him through gifts like jewelry and clothes.

If convicted on the enticement charge, Bastidas could face 10 yers to life in prison.