Miami-Dade County

North Miami neighbor fight ends with father and two sons shot to death, man arrested

Hector Rivera and his sons, Jeremy and Frank, were killed in the triple shooting

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fight between neighbors in North Miami ended with a father and his two sons shot to death and a man facing murder charges, police said.

The tragedy unfolded Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on Northeast 5th Avenue near 123rd Street when 33-year-old Pierce Nelson Hoempler was involved in a physical altercation with his neighbor, Hector Rivera, an arrest report said.

The two ended up on the ground on the front lawn of the apartment complex with Hoempler on top of Rivera, pinning him to the ground, the report said.

Rivera's two sons, Jeremy Rivera and Frank Rivera, came to their father's aid but that's when Hoempler pulled a semi-automatic pistol out of his waistband and shot all three, the report said.

Pierce Nelson Hoempler
Miami-Dade Corrections
Pierce Nelson Hoempler

Footage from a neighbor's Ring camera captured the sound of several gunshots being fired.

Hector and Jeremy Rivera were pronounced dead at the scene, and Frank Rivera was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

Family member Cassandra Rivera arrived at the scene later Monday.

"My cousin called my mom and then we just rushed over here," Rivera said. "Three people were shot, one's my uncle, two are my cousins."

The report didn't say what led to the fight but said Rivera and his sons weren't armed.

"None of the three victims on the scene had any weapons on their person at the time they were shot by the defendant," the report said.

Police responded and detained Hoempler at the scene. He was taken to the police station where he refused to give a statement.

Hoempler was later booked into jail on three second-degree murder charges. Attorney information wasn't available.

"It was a busy area, residential area, with kids and everyone around. We thank God that it wasn’t worse," North Miami Police Maj. Kessler Brooks said.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyNorth Miami
