Off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer shot at while driving with family

Police are investigating after an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was shot at while driving with his family Tuesday.

The officer was driving southbound on Northeast 18th Avenue in his personal vehicle while the subject attempted to make a left turn onto Northeast 183rd Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The subject took out a firearm and shot at the rear fender of the officer's car and drove away, police said.

No one was injured.

Officials did not have a description of the shooter or vehicle.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

