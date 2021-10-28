Officer Not Injured After Firing at Shooting Suspects in North Miami Beach: Chief

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Thursday involving an officer in North Miami Beach.

Crews arrived at the scene near the Shell gas station at 16299 Biscayne Boulevard, with at least 20 police cars at the scene for several hours after the incident.

North Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Rand said an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he heard gun shots and saw two cars, a white BMW and black Dodge Charger, shooting at each other.

The officer, described as a sergeant who has been with the department for six years, attempted to stop the vehicles and was shot at before returning fire according to Rand.

Both cars fled the area with the BMW found a short time later. All four people inside the car were taken to an area hospital with gun shot wounds, but are expected to be okay.

The officer involved was not injured.

Biscayne Boulevard remains closed in both directions at this time and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the second vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.