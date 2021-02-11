Armed Carjacking in Homestead Leaves Two Critically Injured

Police in Homestead are investigating a shooting and armed carjacking that ended with two people critically injured.

The shooting happened at Palm Drive and NW 6th Avenue in Homestead, police said.

The suspect shot at the victim, but missed, authorities said. The suspect fled in the victim's car before crashing at Redland Road and NW 8th Street.

The suspect was airlifted in critical condition along with the driver he crashed into.

Authorities recovered a firearm at the scene of the crash.

The carjacking victim did not sustain any injuries.

Florida City and the Homestead Police Department are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.