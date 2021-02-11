Homestead

Armed Carjacking in Homestead Leaves Two Critically Injured

police car
Getty Images

Police in Homestead are investigating a shooting and armed carjacking that ended with two people critically injured.

The shooting happened at Palm Drive and NW 6th Avenue in Homestead, police said.

The suspect shot at the victim, but missed, authorities said. The suspect fled in the victim's car before crashing at Redland Road and NW 8th Street.

Local

Pompano Beach 7 mins ago

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Pompano Beach

Miami 16 mins ago

Miami Man Pleads Guilty to Using Covid Loan for Lamborghini

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The suspect was airlifted in critical condition along with the driver he crashed into.

Authorities recovered a firearm at the scene of the crash.

The carjacking victim did not sustain any injuries.

Florida City and the Homestead Police Department are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

HomesteadFlorida City
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us