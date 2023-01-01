Oh Baby! South Florida Hospitals Welcome First Newborns of 2023

While the world was busy ushering in the new year, South Florida hospitals were welcoming the first babies of 2023 early Sunday.

Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed their first baby at exactly midnight. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5 pounds, 13 ounces baby girl, was born at the medical center at 12:00 a.m. Her parents, Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale were excited to welcome Liaxandra to the family.

Baptist Health South Florida announced their first baby of 2023, a boy named Dimas, was born at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital at 12:05 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces, and measuring 20 ¾ inches.

Meanwhile, Talia Noah was born at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.67 inches.

Memorial Healthcare System

Liam, born at 3:05 a.m. at Memorial Hospital West, is the son of Shiraz Sanker and Alexander Poliakov. He weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 18.9 inches long.