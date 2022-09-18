Overnight Fire Destroys Multiple Cars, 2 Mobile Homes in Southwest Miami-Dade

An overnight fire Saturday destroyed multiple cars and two mobile homes on two Southwest Miami-Dade properties.

Luis Luis said the fire started on his property at Southwest 200th Street and 162 Ave. where he has several cars parked.

Luis said his hobby is buying vehicles, fixing them up, and selling them. Luis lost at least 4 cars during the fire.

He's unsure what caused the fire, but said it started in his barn at around 2 a.m.

“I think something shorted out. The refrigerator that was there, it’s hard to tell," he said.

The flames then spread to the neighboring property, Yesenia's Nursery.

The owner of the nursery told NBC 6 that three men were sleeping in two mobile homes when the fire began.

"I heard a loud noise and then I told my son we have to run out," said Federico, one of the men sleeping in the mobile home at the time of the fire.

Employees of the nursery and others who live on the property said they tried to put out the fire with hoses until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived.

Although grateful to be alive, Federico and two other men said they lost it all. They ran out with the clothes on their backs and now need shoes, and other clothing to work.

"I'm very sad. The little that I had, I lost. Now I don't know where we will live. It is so expensive," Federico said.

The owner of the nursery is concerned about her employees because they lost everything, but is thankful everyone managed to escape the fire safely.