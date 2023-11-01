Parents of woman shot and killed in Lauderhill believe she was targeted

The parents of a woman who was killed in Lauderhill say the shooting was not random and believe they know who pulled the trigger.

Claudette and Garfield Spencer are remembering their daughter, 35-year-old Trecia Spencer, as someone who had a bright future.

"I love my daughter. I love my daughter. I miss her," Claudette Spencer said. "I feel sorry for what happened to my daughter."

Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Trecia Spencer was shot and killed near Northwest 28th Street and 56th Avenue. Her parents said she was shot multiple times throughout her body, including her face.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police in Lauderhill are investigating after a woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. NBC6's Amanda Plasencia reports.

"Murdered her on the street like a dog," Garfield Spencer said.

Two other people were shot but survived. One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, was an innocent bystander who was struck in the leg. According to the Spencers, the third victim was the father of Trecia Spencer's child.

They also said the shooter was their daughter's ex-boyfriend, but police have not confirmed that. The two had recently broken up, the parents said, and that he was abusive and controlling toward her.

"He wouldn’t let her talk to people, friends," Claudette Spencer said. "He tried to keep her confined."

Trecia Spencer worked as a notary public and was a seamstress on the side.

"My daughter was a good, nice young lady with a whole future. Smart. Whole future ahead of her," Garfield Spencer said.

Police have not released any information about the shooter.

"We want justice for my daughter," Claudette Spencer said. "We want the police to catch him, prosecute him and go to jail."