Person in Custody After Standoff With Police at Miami Springs Home

A large presence of police, including SWAT units, was outside of a home near a middle school in Miami Springs early Wednesday morning where a person was later taken into custody.

Officers from Opa-locka and Miami Springs responded to the area near the 300 block of East Drive just before 1 a.m. after reports that a wanted person was in the area according to sources.

The man, who was wanted for arson and other charges, barricaded himself inside the home near Miami Springs Middle School. Police began to leave the scene before 5:30 a.m., later confirming that one person was taken into custody without incident.

All roads in the area were closed before reopening around 6 a.m.

