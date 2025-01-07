Police arrest 29-year-old man accused in shooting outside of motel in Miami

Police on Monday arrested a suspect, accused in a 2024 shooting at a motel in Miami that sent one person to the hospital.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kandre Dorival was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and using/displaying a firearm while committing a felony.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, a judge denied Dorival bond.

According to the arrest report, on Dec. 13, Miami Police arrived at Carl's Motel El Padre, located at 5950 NE Biscayne Blvd., after receiving reports of seven shots that were fired.

Once at the motel, officers found the victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest.

The victim was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

As of Tuesday, the victim's name or his condition had not been disclosed.

Officers were able to speak to a witness at the motel who was the victim's girlfriend.

The report states that she told officers that the two were staying at the motel and then the victim left their room to go to the store.

According to the victim's girlfriend, she was concerned because he did not return from the store, which prompted her to go look for him.

She told officers that she found him lying on the floor outside their room and noticed that he was shot.

During their investigation, officers were able to obtain surveillance video, which showed Dorival leaving his motel room, walking toward his vehicle and getting inside.

The surveillance video also captured the victim walking toward Dorival's vehicle and standing near the driver's side.

Following a conversation between the two, Dorival fired his gun at the victim several times, which caused him to fall to the floor, according to the arrest report.

Dorival then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Before the shooting happened, the victim's girlfriend admitted to detectives that she contacted Dorival to buy them marijuana. She also said that Dorival entered her motel room and stayed with her while her boyfriend was not present.

She was able to identify Dorival from a photograph provided by detectives.

Weeks after the shooting, police located Dorival at 1555 Biscayne Blvd. and was taken in for questioning.

Dorival was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.