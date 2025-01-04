Fort Lauderdale

Police confirm stray bullet killed man celebrating New Year's with boyfriend

Also in Fort Lauderdale, a family found a stray bullet that narrowly missed them on New Year's Eve

By NBC6 and Marissa Bagg

Police have determined the man who was killed as he shared a loving kiss and embrace with his boyfriend in Fort Lauderdale on New Year's Day was killed by a stray bullet.

Chris Dillon said he and his boyfriend Angel Nunez were outside his home and having a loving moment when Nunez suddenly fell.

“I grabbed the back of his head and he grabbed the back of my head and forcefully had the most beautiful kiss, it was so beautiful, backed off, I said, 'I love you,' he said 'I love you,' and then he fell,” Dillon told NBC6. “I did not think he was dead, I did not think he was dead.”

Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed that 50-year-old Nunez died from a stray bullet, and the shooting did not appear to be targeted. Where the bullet came from is still under investigation.

In Miami-Dade County, a 10-year-old girl was killed on New Year's Day, just after midnight, by a stray bullet.

“How insane is this, a 10-year-old girl, and it's happened many times over the years,” Dillon said. “Somebody has to stand up to this atrocity, innocent people, a group of people who feel it's OK in celebration to (shoot).”

Back in Fort Lauderdale, a family claimed a bullet flew just inches from them on New Year's Eve as they watched fireworks in their backyard.

“We heard a distinct shhh and boom and I thought, was that a skyrocket?" Mike Stokes said.

They looked around for the source of the whizzing sound, but couldn’t see anything in the dark. By morning, the family went into the pool and found the bullet.

Stokes said it flew by just a few feet in between himself and his daughter.

“She was quite shaken by the idea that someone is that careless, that stupid, that they don’t know the rule of what comes up must go down," he said.

