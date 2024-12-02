Police ID 18-year-old killed in Lauderhill as they still search for suspect

Police have identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed last week in the parking lot of a Lauderhill condo building.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 in the 2400 block of Northwest 41st Avenue, according to Lauderhill Police.

Officers found Jimar Murray suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, police said. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Information on a motive is under investigation, police said Monday.

Witnesses said they heard fighting in the parking lot before a single gunshot.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).