Police Identify Person of Interest in Deadly Miramar Hit-and-Run

Police identified a South Carolina woman as a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar and are asking the public to help locate her.

Miramar Police said Wednesday they are looking for Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, South Carolina, who is the registered driver of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez on Sunday.

Update: We are seeking the public's assistance in locating Janae Lewis, who is the registered owner of the vehicle involved in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run crash. Anyone w/ info. on her whereabouts is urged to contact #MiramarPD at 954-602-4000. #PleaseShare #Georgia #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/h0iapfyoDj — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) November 30, 2022

Lewis, who police say is eluding authorities, was last seen in the area of Augusta, Georgia driving a silver Chevy Malibu with Georgia tag XJH246. This is not the vehicle that was involved in the crash.

The crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Pembroke Road near 65th Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed a white sedan slamming into Martinez before fleeing the scene. Bystanders rushed to help the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members made a plea Tuesday to ask for the public's help in finding the driver.

His brother-in-law, Kevin Ravaez, said Martinez made plans to see him that night but "he never came home."

"So he kept calling him and texted him and he never responded, so finally it was the next morning when he got the bad news," a translator said on his behalf.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000.