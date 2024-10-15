Police investigate deadly Miramar shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left two victims and two scenes in Broward County early Tuesday.

Miramar police said they responded to the investigation in the 6200 block of Miramar Parkway. Aerial images show several evidence markers outside a Dunkin' Donuts location at that address.

The second scene was a bit north, at U.S. 441(State Road 7) just south of Pembroke Road in West Park, where NBC6 cameras captured authorities setting up a barrier and investigating.

BREAKING Police are investigating a shooting involving locations in West Park and Miramar @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/eo8BTNLsRQ — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) October 15, 2024

Authorities there appeared to be investigating a dark-colored BMW.

Police did not say if both victims had died, or provide a possible motive for the gunfire.

Authorities are expected to provide more information shortly.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.