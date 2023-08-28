Police investigate shooting in Brickell after residents report dozens of gunshots

Miami Police are investigating a shooting in Brickell early Monday after residents reported hearing dozens of gunshots.

It was around 5 a.m. when officers received calls in the area of S. Miami Avenue and 10th Street of reported gunshots heard.

Multiple residents said they woke up to gunfire coming from the Seacoast Bank parking lot on Southwest 12th Street.

"I thought maybe it was construction, and then I was like no, there's no construction at five in the morning," resident Claire Sigmon said. "It was a shootout, literally a shootout, not up in the air, at people."

UPDATE | Video captures sound of gunfire in Brickell shooting @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/0ktjfTuaVk — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) August 28, 2023

Another resident said he heard shouting around the same time as the gunfire.

"You could tell it was ladies, they were screaming and there was an argument in the parking lot," said Joe Hernandez, who lives on the 31st floor of a building near the parking lot. "But then a couple of minutes later, just like 40 rounds went off, 40 rounds of bullets. I mean it sounded like machine guns, but they weren't, they were just guns, multiple guns. And that's why a lot of the cars are shot up in there."

Witness video showed several people in the parking lot. Some got into an SUV that eventually drove away, while others took off on foot.

Officers responded and were canvassing the area. Detectives at one point zeroed in on a yellow Lamborghini that had bullet holes in its front windshield and a shattered driver's side window.

"It's chaos, you know, you go crazy in your deep sleep before 5 a.m. and all this is going on, it flipped me out, I've been here seven years, I've never seen anything like that," Hernandez said.

Police said no shooting victims were located, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.