Police investigating after reports of 2 separate incidents in Miami Gardens

There was heavy police presence in a Miami Gardens neighborhood Friday after reports of a shooting and a pedestrian struck at a nearby location.

Miami Gardens Police reported to the area of NW 179th Terrace and NW 6th Court for an investigation early Friday morning.

At this time, it is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

NBC6 is still waiting to learn more from police, but the investigation appears to be centered around a black car that neighbors said had been out on the street since 3 a.m..

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Video captured by NBC6 on the scene shows detectives walking around trying to collect evidence and roping off the street. Police have since left the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.