Police officer struck by hit-and-run driver in SW Miami-Dade

A police officer was hospitalized Wednesday after getting struck by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near the Palmetto Expressway and Coral Way. Footage from the scene showed the front end of a Miami-Dade Police cruiser completely wrecked.

Authorities said the officer was attempting to make a turn when another vehicle struck them at a high rate of speed. The driver took off, then bailed out of his car near a business and a park.

Authorities set up a perimeter to find the driver but instead found the abandoned car. Investigators were then able to track the suspect down in his home.

Police have not identified the suspect or the charges he may face.

The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

