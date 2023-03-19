Biscayne Bay

Police Recover Body of Man Who Jumped Into Biscayne Bay From Yacht

With the assistance of the Miami Fire Department, the Coral Gables Police Department and Miami Police Marine Patrol Units, officers found the body of Enoch Tong, 21, in the water just west of the Rusty Pelican

By Monica Galarza and Niko Clemmons

The Miami Police Department has recovered the body of a man who went missing after he jumped into Biscayne Bay from a yacht and didn't resurface.

With the assistance of the Miami Fire Department, the Coral Gables Police Department and Miami Police Marine Patrol Units, officers found the body of 21-year-old Enoch Tong in the water just west of the Rusty Pelican.

In a tweet, the U.S. Coast Guard expressed their sentiments, offering their condolences to Tong's friends and family.

Dive teams were searching for Tong Saturday night after police said he jumped off a yacht or charter boat into Biscayne Bay and started to struggle.

“We do know that his friends did throw life preservers they tried to help him but unfortunately, the current was just too strong,” said Lieutenant Pete Sanchez with City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Police said Tong went under.

Several agencies began searching for the 21-year-old, including Miami-Dade Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, City of Miami Fire Rescue and Marine Patrol Units.

Now, Lt. Sanchez is offering tips for boaters.

"We don’t know the circumstances of who they were with or the experience, but always be out with experienced boaters,” Sanchez said. "It’s a very unfortunate situation because someone today has lost their lives when they were just trying to enjoy a beautiful weekend out of the city of Miami."

