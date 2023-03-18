Police Search For Man Who Never Resurfaced After Jumping Into Biscayne Bay From Yacht

What started as a water rescue turned into a recovery Saturday night.

Dive teams are searching for a man who went into Biscayne Bay and didn't resurface. Police say 21-year-old Enoch Tong was on a yacht when he jumped into the water.

Miami Police say he jumped off a yacht or charter boat into Biscayne Bay and started to struggle.

“We do know that his friends did throw life preservers they tried to help him but unfortunately, the current was just too strong,” said Lieutenant Pete Sanchez with City of Miami Fire Rescue.

Police say Tong went under.

Several agencies began searching for the 21-year-old, including Miami-Dade Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, City of Miami Fire Rescue and Marine Patrol Units.

Now, Lt. Sanchez is offering tips for boaters.

"We don’t know the circumstances of who they were with or the experience, but always be out with experienced boaters,” Sanchez said. "It’s a very unfortunate situation because someone today has lost their lives when they were just trying to enjoy a beautiful weekend out of the city of Miami."

On the shore, people like Keyla Castillo watched and hoped for a miracle. Castillo owns Raw Bar 2 Go, a food boat on the bay.

"Really sad and people started talking about that happened before,” Castillo said. “People get a lot of partying and it’s sad because that's my customers."

Castillo says this is not the first time she's watched law enforcement search for someone in the water.

"Around two months ago here on the bay it was a lady,” she said.

Miami Fire Rescue says there were about 13 people on the boat with Tong.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.