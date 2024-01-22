Pembroke Pines

Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in Pembroke Pines

Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS

Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a man who they said is being accused of sexually assaulting a young woman Sunday night.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of 1400 S. Flamingo Road.

The preliminary investigation found that a teen girl was walking along the roadway when a man approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hands and pulled her into the bushes.

The suspect then fled the scene. Officers searched the area, but were unable to find him.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man, dark-skinned, between 20 and 30 years old. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black jeans.

Police urge anyone with information on the incident or who can identify this suspect to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

