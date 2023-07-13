Police search for thieves behind brazen armed robbery of North Miami Beach smoke shop

Authorities are searching for a group of thieves behind a brazen armed robbery of a North Miami Beach smoke shop.

The robbery happened Wednesday at The Wholesale Smoke Shop at 241 Northeast 167th Street.

Surveillance footage released by North Miami Beach Police on Thursday shows three suspects getting out a of a dark-colored SUV and entering the store with guns drawn in broad daylight.

North Miami Beach Police Department is requesting the assistance of the community. We asked if anyone recognizes the subjects in this video to please contact the NMBPD detective bureau 305-949-5500 🗣️ 📞 #northmiamibeach pic.twitter.com/QQwN4x487N — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 13, 2023

Police didn't say what happened inside the shop, but witnesses said they heard what went down.

"They took a lot of merchandise, in a very high value, this is what I heard, and they took the cash of the day and they pointed guns to the poor guys, they just workers, they point the guns into the mouth of one of the guys, they hit them with the gun in the head and they destroy all the back of the store," said one woman, who didn't want to be identified.

Police said they're working to identify the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call them.

People in the area said they're concerned.

"It was terrifying, because like I said, it was in the middle of the day, 5 p.m., light, bright light, and just to know that you have five individuals breaking into the store with guns, pointing guns in the mouth of a person and in the head and beating them up, for what?" said the woman who said she knows the employees. "The guys, they are in shock, they actually, they’re in shock, they cannot get over it, for me it was terrifying, just to hear it."